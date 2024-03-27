Top 5 News On March 27: Triple Setback For AAP, Update On NSE T+0 Settlement, SRH Vs MI IPL And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday faced a series of setbacks after its AAP MLA and MP joined the Bharatiya Janata Party followed by Delhi High Court's refusal to interfere with arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal by ED in excise policy case. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut. As March 27 comes to an end, here are top 5 events that made headlines today.

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal from HCThe Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interefere on AAP supremo's plea challenging arrest by Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. The next hearing in the case will be on April 3. (Read full story)RBI releases MPC schedule for FY 25The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its monetary policy committee (MPC) schedule for the upcoming financial year 2024-25 (FY25)- starting from April 1, 2024. The central bank in its schedule highlighted that the first policy meeting for FY25 will be conducted from April 3-5, 2024. ( Read full story)NSE T+0 settlement: 25 stock-listed firms to have new timeline from tomorrowNSE T+0 settlement: SBI, Vedanta, MRF among 25 stocks to have new settlement timeline from March 28 + BSE releases list of 25 stocks available for T+0 settlement starting March 28. (Read full story)EC notice to Supriya ShrinateThe Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. (Read full story)SRH vs MI IPL 2024

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad began at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday at 7 pm. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Catch SRH vs MI IPL 2024 LIVE Updates



