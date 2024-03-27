Do We Need To Fact-Check The Fact-Checker?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Centre has notified a fact-checking unit to flag 'misinformation' about the government, with powers to issue directives. The Supreme Court has stayed the notification to verify the unit's constitutionality. Mint explains why such a unit could be cause for much conflict.

