'Aadujeevitham': Suriya Praises Prithviraj Sukumaran's Commitment, 'Can Happen Only Once In A Time'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The eagerly awaited release of Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest film 'Aadujeevitham' on March 28 has generated considerable excitement among audiences. With the film's promotional activities in full swing across various cities, the team's confidence in the project's reception is palpable.

As the release date draws near, Prithviraj Sukumaran received a heartfelt message of support from fellow actor Suriya Sivakumar. Taking to social media, Suriya expressed his admiration for Prithviraj and the entire team behind 'Aadujeevitham', describing the film as the culmination of 14 years of passion and dedication. Suriya praised Prithviraj's remarkable transformation in his role. He emphasized that such an effort could only occur once in a lifetime. Suriya's endorsement, coupled with his sharing of the film's trailer, indicates his genuine appreciation for the project and suggests a positive response from audiences.

The recently released trailer has already garnered a positive reception, further heightening anticipation for the film's premiere. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul.

About 'Aadujeevitham'



'Aadujeevitham' is based on a true incident from the life of Najeeb, a laborer from Alappuzha, Kerala.

Prithviraj Sukumaran underwent an extensive physical transformation to portray the various stages of Najeeb's life in the film. In interviews, he has spoken candidly about the rigorous workout routines and strict diet he adhered to for the role.

'Aadujeevitham', also known as 'The Goat Life', is set to release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, promising a wide-reaching audience experience. Despite facing challenges, including delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team remained steadfast in their commitment to delivering high-quality production.