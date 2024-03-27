IPL 2024: Pant Aims To Shed Rust As Delhi Capitals Target First Win Against Rajasthan Royals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pant's comeback, after a hiatus of 453 days due to a severe car accident, saw him scoring 18 runs off 13 balls against Punjab Kings, albeit amidst a loss. Despite a short-lived batting stint, Pant showcased his usual spirited presence behind the stumps, including a crucial stumping.

With Delhi Capitals aiming for a batting resurgence, Pant faces a pivotal showdown against bowlers like Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Head coach Ricky Ponting emphasised Pant's significance in bolstering the team's strength, particularly under pressure. However, Delhi Capitals' batting woes were apparent in their previous match, where a late resurgence from Abhishek Porel salvaged them to a respectable total.

With concerns over Ishant Sharma's injury sidelining him for a few matches, Delhi Capitals rely heavily on spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to counter Rajasthan Royals' formidable batting lineup, spearheaded by Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, are buoyed by their opening victory against Lucknow Super Giants, with Samson's unbeaten 82 setting the tone. With strong performances from their bowlers, including Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma, the Royals aim to maintain their winning momentum.

As both teams gear up for the crucial encounter, the spotlight remains on Pant's quest to find his form and lead Delhi Capitals to their maiden victory of the season.

