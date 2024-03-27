Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 Named 'Panneerselvam' File Nominations As Independents In Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the recent nomination filing by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, an intriguing development unfolded on Wednesday (March 27) as five other individuals bearing the name 'Panneerselvam' submitted their candidatures as independent candidates.

As per the data available from the Election Commission of India, these nominations were submitted across various constituencies, including Usilampatti in Madurai, South Kattur, Vagaikulam village, and Madurai Cholai Azhakupuram.

Hyderabad HORROR! Youth mercilessly murdered by best friend; throat slit, intestines pulled out

With this, OPS addressed the media, articulating his vision for the constituency. "I am contesting in Ramanathapuram constituency on behalf of AIADMK Volunteer Rights Rescue Committee," he affirmed.

He pledged to prioritize the restoration of lost projects and underscored his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by fishermen along the coast. OPS also disclosed his discussion with Prime Minister Modi regarding these issues, emphasizing his resolve to pursue them effectively.

Furthermore, OPS outlined his intentions to introduce welfare schemes tailored for the constituents. Notably, OPS is aligned with the BJP and is contesting independently subsequent to a legal setback in the Madras High Court, which precluded him from using the AIADMK's flag and letterhead.

ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra for third time in foreign exchange probe: Sources