BREAKING: FIR Registered Against K'taka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An FIR is registered against Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over his derogatory remarks against PM Modi in Karatagi PS, Koppal under sections 171 C, 171F, 505 (1) (B) IPC. During the election campaign in Karnataka's Koppal, Minister Tangadagi had stirred a row stating, 'Students who chant PM Narendra Modi's name should be slapped'.



The statement made by the minister had sparked controversy in the state and BJP had slammed the minister over his derogatory remarks.

Minister had launched a scathing attack on PM Modi for what he perceives as unfulfilled promises and a dearth of tangible achievements during his tenure.

'I stay committed': K'taka minister stands firm on 'students chanting PM Modi's name should be slapped' remark

Tangadagi pointedly questioned the Prime Minister's track record, particularly on issues like job creation and the establishment of smart cities, highlighting what he sees as a stark contrast between Modi's rhetoric and reality. "Two crore jobs PM Modi promised. Did he give it? They should be ashamed. Those youth supporters of his who chant 'Modi Modi', can slap them," he said in remarks that have sparked a massive row.

"They have run everything based on lies for the past 10 years. So they think they can fool for another 5 years. PM Modi promised 100 smart cities in India. Where are they? Name one," said Tangadagi.