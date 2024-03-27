EC Issues Show-Cause Notices To BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate Over Remarks On Women

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued show-cause notices to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and BJP's Dilip Ghosh for their alleged dissemination of "insulting, offensive, and derogatory remarks against the honour and dignity of women". Both politicians have been given until March 29, 5 pm, to provide their explanations regarding their statements.

Supriya Shrinate found herself embroiled in controversy following a disparaging social media post targeting BJP's Mandi Lok Sabha candidate, Kangana Ranaut.

While Shrinate asserted that the post was published by an unauthorized individual with access to her social media account, the BJP launched vehement criticisms against her.

On the other hand, Dilip Ghosh, the West Bengal BJP chief and current contender for the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, drew ire for his comments disparaging the family background of Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

In a video, Ghosh derided Banerjee's claim of being a 'daughter of the state', quipping, "She should first decide who her father is." Ghosh's remarks, aimed at Banerjee's assertions of lineage in various states, have sparked considerable controversy.

