Legendary Titanic Prop 'Hero Floating Wood Panel' Sells For $718,750 In Fascinating Auction

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since the release of Titanic in 1997, discussions have revolved around whether the piece of wood that kept Kate Winslet's Rose out of the icy waters could have accommodated Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack as well. The door, originally part of the ship's door frame above the first-class lounge entrance, became a symbol of sacrifice in the film as Jack let go to save Rose.

Director James Cameron addressed the ongoing debate by conducting a scientific study, involving a hypothermia expert and two stunt people with similar body mass to Kate and Leo. The tests concluded that only one person could have survived on the floating wood, aligning with the narrative's theme of sacrifice and love.

At the Heritage Auctions' Treasures from Planet Hollywood event, other notable items were also sold, including Winslet's chiffon dress from the movie's finale, Indiana Jones's bullwhip from The Temple of Doom, Jack Nicholson's axe from The Shining, and more.

The auction has highlighted the enduring fascination with iconic movie memorabilia, with enthusiasts and collectors willing to pay significant sums for pieces that resonate with the characters and the brand.

The can of shaving cream used by Wayne Knight to smuggle out dinosaur embryos in Jurassic Park made $250,000 (£197,451) and a blaster carried by Carrie Fisher in Return of the Jedi took $150,000 (£118,463). Additionally, items that didn't sell in the auction are still available, such as Mark Addy's red thong from The Full Monty.