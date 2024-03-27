Enforcement Directorate Initiates Money Laundering Probe Against Kerala CM's Daughter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering investigation against Veena Vijayan, the daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, her IT company, and several others. This move comes in response to alleged illicit payments made by a private mineral firm to Vijayan and her company, official sources said.

According to the sources, the ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is set to summon individuals involved in the matter. The central agency's action was prompted by a complaint lodged by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The case against the Kerala CM's daughter goes back to an investigation conducted by the Income Tax Department. The probe revealed that a private company named Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) allegedly made unlawful payments amounting to Rs 1.72 crore to Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, between 2018 and 2019.



Notably, Exalogic Solutions purportedly did not render any services to CMRL, raising questions about the nature of the transactions.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a plea filed by Exalogic Solutions challenging the investigation initiated by the SFIO. The ED's involvement adds another layer to the unfolding saga, with expectations that individuals implicated in the case will be summoned for further inquiries.