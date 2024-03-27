Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is There A Tough Challenge For BJP-JDS Alliance In Bengaluru Rural Constituency?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bengaluru Rural constituency emerges as a battleground where fierce competition between political parties is underway. The Congress party, represented by DK Suresh, and the BJP's candidate, Dr. CN Manjunath, are locked in a close contest that could determine the final outcome.

The battleground is set across three assembly constituencies for the Congress party and four for the BJP-JDS alliance, each facing significant challenges in securing votes. With both parties eyeing victory, leaders are strategizing to sway voters in areas where their support may be weaker.

Key battlegrounds for the Congress include Bengaluru South, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Channapatna, while the BJP-JDS alliance is focusing on Kanakapura, Anekal, Magadi, and Ramanagara assembly constituencies. The battle for supremacy extends to the Kunigal Assembly Constituency, where a tight race is underway.

The outcome of the Bengaluru Rural constituency heavily hinges on Bengaluru South and RR Nagar assembly constituencies, which collectively account for 44 percent of the total voters in the Lok Sabha constituency. With Bengaluru South alone boasting 7.33 lakh voters and RR Nagar with 4.98 lakh voters, both constituencies are currently held by the BJP.

Channapatna Assembly Constituency presents an interesting dynamic, with the JDS-BJP alliance facing off against the Congress. In the previous assembly elections, Congress suffered a setback, securing only 15,000 votes compared to JDS's 96,592 votes and BJP's 80,677 votes.

Efforts to boost support are evident, particularly from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Kanakapura, B. Sivanna in Anekal, HC Balakrishna in Magadi, and Iqbal Hussain in Ramanagara constituencies, all of which are considered Congress strongholds. Of particular note is DK Shivakumar's significant victory margin of over 1.20 lakh votes in Kanakapura, solidifying Congress's hold in the area.