2024 Mood Of The Nation Survey: INDI Alliance Can't Overpower Modi Wave In Lok Sabha Elections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The INDI alliance is pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the formidable National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to the extensive Mood of the Nation Survey conducted online by the Asianet News Network, the opposition today faces a daunting challenge.

The survey, carried out across Asianet News Network's digital platforms in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi from March 13 to March 27, garnered an impressive 7,59,340 responses.







The Asianet News Network survey highlights how 60.33 per cent of respondents -- even those in states not governed by the BJP -- believe that the INDI alliance will not be able to overpower the Modi wave in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Only 32.28 per cent of the respondents believed that the INDI alliance would be able to tame the Modi wave.



Digging into the aspect even more closely, the dataset reveals that 48.24 per cent of those who took part in the survey believed that the Opposition's biggest failure was three-pronged -- lack of vision, lack of leadership and having too many leaders with Prime Ministerial ambitions.

The INDIA bloc represents a coalition of opposition parties aiming to contest against the BJP led by PM Modi in the upcoming elections. However, internal discord has plagued the alliance, hindering its cohesion.

The BJP has seized upon the opposition coalition's struggles, particularly emphasizing their indecision regarding a Prime Ministerial candidate. The forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, scheduled in seven phases, are set to commence on April 19, with the results slated for announcement on June 4.







The Opposition's woes could well translate into votes for the BJP. To storm back to power in 2024, the BJP has opted not to nominate around a quarter of its sitting MPs, accounting for roughly 100 out of over 400 seats. This trend mirrors the party's approach in the 2019 elections, where it chose not to field 99 of its sitting MPs. Back then, the BJP contested 437 Lok Sabha seats, leaving the remainder for its coalition partners.

For the current elections, the party has unveiled candidates for 405 seats. Even after accounting for withdrawals and replacements, the BJP has surpassed the 400-candidate mark, indicating that several dozen candidates are yet to be announced. Consequently, it is expected that the number of sitting MPs not fielded will exceed the previous elections, with more incumbents possibly missing out on tickets.

