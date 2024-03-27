Novak Djokovic Ends Coaching Partnership With Goran Ivanisevic After Five Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Novak Djokovic announced on Wednesday that he and Goran Ivanisevic will be parting ways after a five-year collaboration marked by both triumphs and challenges.

Their partnership, which began before the 2019 Wimbledon, saw Djokovic, the world number one in tennis, enlist the expertise of Croatia's 2001 Wimbledon champion as a member of his coaching team. Despite acknowledging occasional on-court chemistry fluctuations, the collaboration bore significant fruit, yielding an impressive tally of 12 Grand Slam victories. However, Djokovic's recent performance, notably his defeat in the Australian Open semi-finals to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, followed by a loss to Luca Nardi in Indian Wells, prompted the decision to terminate their professional relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Djokovic shared a bittersweet message, expressing gratitude for their partnership and highlighting the enduring friendship they cultivated, even referencing their friendly competition in online gaming. Djokovic credited Ivanisevic not only for his tennis expertise but also for infusing the partnership with laughter, fun, and a competitive edge.

Reflecting on the inception of their collaboration in 2018, Djokovic recalled the decision to bring Ivanisevic on board to enhance their serve game. Their joint efforts resulted not only in serve improvements but also in numerous achievements, including year-end number one rankings and an impressive collection of Grand Slam titles.

In bidding farewell to Ivanisevic, Djokovic conveyed appreciation for the significant contributions his former coach made to their shared successes, emphasising the enduring bond forged beyond the tennis court.

Also Read:

Indian Footballer Bijay Chhetri makes history with loan move to Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club