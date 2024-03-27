Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases 7Th List, Fields Navneet Rana From Maharashtra's Amravati

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (March 27) announced its seventh candidate list for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, marking a strategic move ahead of the electoral battle.

In Maharashtra's Amravati Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP has nominated Navneet Rana, a familiar face in local politics. Rana, who currently holds the seat, secured victory as an independent candidate in the 2019 elections with support from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), defeating Anandrao Adsul of the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka's Chitradurga constituency, the BJP has chosen Govind Karjol as its candidate for the reserved (SC) seat. Notably, Karnataka is witnessing a unique political landscape, where the BJP is engaged in an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) for the Lok Sabha elections. This alliance agreement allocates three seats-Mandya, Hassan, and Kolar-to the JD(S).

This alliance traces back to the JD(S)'s previous coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka, led by HD Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. However, the 2019 Lok Sabha polls saw a divergence in their electoral fortunes, with the BJP emerging dominant, securing 25 seats while also influencing the victory of an independent candidate supported by it in Mandya.

Political observers said that the importance of effective coordination and voter transfer between the BJP and JD(S) for their alliance to succeed, citing past challenges faced by regional parties in alliances with the Congress.