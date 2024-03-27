IPL 2024: SRH Rewrite IPL History With Highest Score Ever; Look At Top 5 Totals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Let's delve into the history books and explore the top five highest totals in IPL history:

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 277/3 vs Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 27, 2024, at Hyderabad:

In a monumental display of batting prowess, Sunrisers Hyderabad etched their name in the IPL record books by amassing a staggering total of 277 runs in their allotted 20 overs against Mumbai Indians. This breathtaking performance, spearheaded by SRH's relentless hitters, showcased the true essence of T20 cricket.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 263/5 vs Pune Warriors on April 23, 2013, at Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bangalore exhibited a dominant batting display against Pune Warriors, accumulating an imposing total of 263 runs in their 20 overs. Led by their star-studded lineup, RCB's batsmen unleashed an onslaught on the opposition bowlers, leaving a lasting impression on IPL history.

3. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 257/5 vs Punjab Kings on April 28, 2023, at Mohali:

In a thrilling encounter, Lucknow Super Giants showcased their batting prowess by amassing a formidable total of 257 runs against Punjab Kings. LSG's batsmen exhibited resilience and aggression, setting a high standard for batting excellence in the IPL.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - 248/3 vs Gujarat Lions on May 14, 2016, at Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting juggernaut was on full display as they notched up a commendable total of 248 runs against Gujarat Lions. RCB's top-order batsmen delivered stellar performances, laying the foundation for a formidable score that proved too daunting for the opposition.

5. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 246/5 vs. Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 3, 2010, at Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings set the tone for high-scoring encounters in the IPL's early years with their remarkable total of 246 runs against Rajasthan Royals. CSK's batsmen showcased their attacking prowess, entertaining fans with a flurry of boundaries and sixes.

