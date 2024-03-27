Fact-Check: Indian Army Says Gorkha Brigade NOT Being Downsized

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Army has issued a clarification regarding recent concerns circulating in the media and social media platforms regarding the downsizing of the Gorkha Brigade, as highlighted in an article published in the Sunday Guardian.



The Indian Army clarified that the views expressed in the article titled 'Army's Gorkha Brigade Needs Reorganisation' on March 24, 2024, are solely the personal opinions of the author.

The Army further said that the views do not represent the official stance of the Indian Army, nor are there any plans within the Army for such reductions or reorganization of the Gorkha Brigade.



The clarification came after columnist Gautam Das, in his opinion piece featured in the Sunday Guardian, expressed concerns about the potential downsizing of the Gorkha Brigade due to Nepal's decision to halt the recruitment of its citizens into the Indian Army in 2022.



Das speculated that as a result, the Gorkha Brigade, which comprises approximately 70 per cent Nepali citizens, may see a significant reduction in size. He suggested that with the composition of the Gorkha Brigade expected to consist mainly of Indian-domiciled Gorkhas, the number of battalions could decrease from around 40 to possibly six to ten.

To address the impending reduction in the Gorkha Brigade's size, Das proposed merging the existing four Gorkha Training Centres into one. He advocated for retaining the 11th Gorkha Rifles Training Centre in Lucknow Cantonment due to its modern facilities, sufficient training area, and consistent recognition as the top infantry recruit training centre in the Indian Army.



Das argued that consolidating the training centres into one location would streamline operations and facilitate the transition to a smaller Gorkha Brigade. He also suggested repurposing the other three training centres located in Subathu, Varanasi, and Shillong for alternative military uses.

