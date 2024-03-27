Rajasthan: Congress’ Naresh Meena Turns Rebel, Files Nomination As Independent Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Congress leader Naresh Meena on Wednesday filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Dausas for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held in the state on April 19 and April 26.

Naresh Meena, a former general secretary of the Rajasthan University students' union, rebelled after the Congress gave ticket to Murari Lal Meena from Dausa.

Naresh Meena had joined the Congress on the condition that he would be given a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Dausa. However, as soon as the ticket was given to Murari Lal Meena, Naresh Meena turned rebel and filed his nomination as an Independent nominee on Wednesday.

Stating that no one wants to contest the elections as an Independent candidate, Naresh Meena aside, "However, a person like me, who has been in politics for the past many years, has to survive to get justice. I have to do all this to keep my existence alive.”

Naresh Meena, who also called Sachin Pilot his leader, has been going from door to door as part of his Kanak Dandavat Yatra.

"There is no time left, so I am not going from door to door so that people can understand me better," he said.