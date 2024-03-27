PR Sreejesh And Camila Caram Appointed Co-Chairs Of New FIH Athletes Committee

(MENAFN- IANS) Lausanne (Switzerland), March 27 (IANS) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the appointment of the new FIH Athletes Committee co-chaired by Camila Caram of Chile and PR Sreejesh of India.

The FIH Athletes Committee serves as a consultative body and makes recommendations to the FIH Executive Board, FIH Committees, Advisory Panels and other bodies. The roles also cover seeking and providing feedback to the FIH on behalf of all athletes, whilst developing and promoting resources and initiatives to athletes such as health and welfare, anti-doping, social media, creating stars to attract new fans, career preparation and management.

The Committee also plays a central role in liaising with the Athletes' Commission of the IOC and other sporting organisations to enable the sharing of information and research and ultimately developing the game of hockey.

The following are the new members of the Athletes Committee approved by the FIH Executive Board, and the responsibilities they will be taking on:

Camila Caram (Chile – PAHF): Co-Chair and Athletes Committee Representative in the Executive Board

P.R Sreejesh (India – AHF): Co-Chair and Leading person for planning and meetings

Matt Swann (Australia – OHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Competitions Committee

Catherine Fabiano (Fiji – OHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Umpiring Committee

Jacqueline Mwangi (Kenya – AfHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Technical Officials Committee

Mohamed Mea (South Africa – AfHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee

Juliani Mohamad Din (Malaysia – AHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Education Committee

Marlena Rybacha (Poland - EH): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Health and Safety Committee

Cesar Garcia (Mexico – PAHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Rules Committee

Following the appointment of the new FIH Athletes Committee, FIH President Tayyab Ikram said:“Athletes have always been at the centre of all sporting endeavours of the FIH. When FIH launched its new "Empowerment and Engagement" strategy, the "athletes first" approach was enshrined in its core, further showcasing our commitment towards the welfare and well-being of hockey players worldwide. The Athletes Committee will play a crucial role in the execution of this vision and I welcome all our hockey athletes that have been appointed to the committee. I look forward to working closely with all of you to safeguard the present and improve the future, as we bring the joy of hockey to everyone around the world.”

Newly appointed co-chair PR Sreejesh said:“Being part of the athletic committee itself is a great honour for me. Getting in as the co-chair is an added responsibility. I'm looking forward to working with Camila, and all the athletic committee members for the betterment of hockey players around the globe.”

Co-chair Camila Caram added:“Very happy and honoured that my fellow colleagues voted me as Co-chair. I will work hard to be the voice of the athletes and have always the channels open for communication. I sincerely thank Rogier for everything he did for the athletes during these past years. I will follow his footsteps in the best way I can and look forward to making a great team with PR. Sreejesh.”