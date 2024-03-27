Kjo Heaps Praise On ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Trailer: ‘Blockbuster Loading’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who received a lot of positive response to his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', has showered praise on the upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

KJo said that the film is a“blockbuster in loading”, and will break all records once it releases on the big screen.

The film features Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff in titular roles and is a remake of the 1998 film which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

On Wednesday, KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared the trailer of the film. Heaping praise on the film's team, he wrote:“What a banging trailer! This is a blockbuster loading - packed with masala, action and big screen entertainment! Cannot wait to witness the dhamaakedaar chemistry of Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan. Fireworks guaranteed this Eid #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan.”

Meanwhile, both Akshay and Tiger have been winning hearts on social media with their banter. At the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai, Akshay had shared that the film gave him a friend with Tiger who is just like him.

He said:“this film gave me a friend from the industry -- Tiger Shroff. He is just like me, sleeps on time, gets up on time. Keeps himself fit.”