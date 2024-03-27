IIM Jammu Students Throng Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet-Up Event, Laud Initiative

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up program was held in IIM Jammu on Wednesday and it saw the gathering of many students of the institute, raring to show their support and solidarity for the Viskit Bharat 2047 mission.

At the event, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur spoke at length about landmark achievements of the past decade under the Modi government and also explained how the world was paying heed to India's advances in various fields including the digital sphere.

Rishik Kumar, a student of IIM Jammu hailed the initiative as a progressive and path-breaking step and said that this will spur youths to come forward and contribute positively to achieve the Viskit Bharat mission by 2047.

Another student lauded the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that this was a progressive and transformative step for making India a world leader by 2047.

Pranika Srivastava said that she became aware of the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative and about the program from her friends. Heaping praise on the unique initiative, she said that this will lay the foundation for nation's all-round growth.

Palak Yadav, another girl student said that the Viksit Bharat program at IIM Jammu campus was a great opportunity for them to join the campaign and also chip in with their endeavour towards realising the Viskit Bharat 2047 goal.

Notably, the Viksit Bharat Ambassador (VBA) meet-ups and events are being organised across the country with an aim to encourage citizens to take responsibility for contributing to India's development. Through these events, the participants are encouraged to engage in constructive discussions, exchange ideas and also to explore practical solutions to nagging problems.