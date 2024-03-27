Micro Cap Up Big Following Acquisition Rumor

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A micro cap that doesn't get a whole lot of attention from mainstream media might just be a hidden gem, at least that's what traders are thinking this morning following an announcement Progress Software is possibly considering an offer for the company.

Shares of %MariaDB (NYSE: $MRDB) rallied strongly following the announcement, with shares of the micro cap currently bid up at $0.3965/share (+75.44% implied open for sellers) at the time of writing. Keep an eye out for this one!

