HSBC Bank Launches ‘Gold Token’ Crypto Asset

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) HSBC Bank (NYSE: $HSBC), one of the biggest financial institutions in the world, is tokenizing gold for retail investors in Hong Kong.

The British bank says that the launch of its new %GoldToken makes it the first bank to create a blockchain-based real-world asset aimed at individual investors.

The HSBC Gold Token is minted on the bank's Orion digital asset platform and is available through HSBC Online Banking and the HSBC HK Mobile App.

Smaller financial institutions have launched a range of real-world assets (RWA) onto %Blockchains , both private ledgers and public networks such as %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH), in a process known as“tokenization.”

Last year, HSBC announced a tokenized gold offering planned as part of its new digital asset custody platform. That venture was created in partnership with Swiss crypto specialist Metaco.

“We are proud that HSBC Gold Token, powered by HSBC Orion, is the first retail product in Hong Kong that is based on distributed ledger technology,” said HSBC in a written statement.

It is not clear if HSBC will make its Gold Token available outside of Hong Kong.

The stock of HSBC has risen 18% in the last 12 months to trade at $39.70 U.S. per share.