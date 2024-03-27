Brazil Secures Dramatic Draw Against Spain With Late Penalty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil staged an electrifying comeback, finishing a 3-3 draw against Spain, overcoming an early disadvantage.



Led by Coach Dorival, the team rebounded from a 2-0 deficit, equalized, fell behind again, but then leveled with a last-minute penalty.



Brazil's scorers were Endrick , Rodrygo, and Paquetá, with Paquetá netting a pivotal penalty in the final minute.



Spain's goals came from Rodri, twice from the spot, and Dani Olmo with an exceptional effort.



This result keeps Dorival Júnior unbeaten in his initial two matches as Brazil's coach.



Endrick's performance, featuring a goal, forecasts a bright future for him nationally and with Real Madrid.



Brazil faces Mexico next on June 8, in their last match before the Copa América team is named.







Spain dominated the first half, controlling the game and pressuring Brazil into mistakes.



Early on, Brazil struggled to connect, hampered by errors. Spain took advantage, earning a penalty from a controversial call without VAR support.



Dani Olmo then extended Spain's lead, showcasing his skill.



A gaffe by Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón allowed Rodrygo to score, reigniting Brazil's hopes.



After halftime, Dorival's strategic changes, including bringing on Endrick, paid off with immediate impact.



Brazil improved but still found it challenging to suppress Spain's play. Goalkeeper Bento emerged as a key figure, proving his worth in the absence of Alisson and Ederson.



Refereeing decisions became focal points, especially a late penalty call for Spain. Brazil's persistence was rewarded with a penalty, confidently converted by Paquetá.



This game underscored Brazil's resilience and introduced new talents poised to impact the football world significantly.

