(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Venezuela blocking Corina Yoris's election run has exposed the reality of unfair elections, putting Brazil in a tough spot.



Brazil had not criticize Venezuela's government, aiming to guide Maduro toward peaceful change.



International Relations expert Carolina Pedroso points out to local media that Brazil sough Maduro's cooperation to improve conditions in Venezuela.



When Maduro visited Brasília on May 29, 2023, it highlighted the problems in ensuring free and fair elections in Venezuela .



The barring of leading opposition figure María Corina Machado and the arrest of her team members, alongside Yoris's candidacy obstruction, showed Venezuela's disregard for the promised electoral fairness.







Maduro's aggressive moves, like threatening to take over part of Guyana, have made Brazil's supportive stance harder to maintain.



Observers now view the upcoming election more as a formality to confirm Maduro's rule, not a valid democratic choice.



Criticism comes not just globally but from Maduro-friendly nations like Brazil and Colombia, reflecting a change in Brazil's internal and external politics.



Analyst Mauricio Santoro notes to Estadão how global shifts affect public opinion on foreign policy, especially regarding authoritarian regimes.



Under Lula, Brazil has sought to keep open lines with Venezuela, moving away from previous isolation tactics.



Yet, global and regional responses highlight the struggle for unity and the complexity of addressing Venezuela's political crisis.



Brazil is expected to continue criticizing Venezuela's flawed elections, although less loudly than other South American nations.



This cautious approach shows the balance Brazil tries to strike between disapproval and keeping diplomatic channels open amidst challenges in regional cooperation and unity.

