El Salvador Launches New Security Operation With 5,000 Soldiers, 1,000 Police

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a decisive move, President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has initiated a significant security operation in the country's north.



This strategic deployment involves 5,000 soldiers and 1,000 police officers, a response to two tragic gang-related deaths in the Chalatenango region.



The areas of Potonico, San Isidro Labrador, San José Cancasque, and San Antonio Los Ranchos have become focal points of this security surge.



Defense Minister René Merino has pledged to eradicate gang influence from these areas, aiming for a complete purge.



Military and police presence surged since March 24, illustrating the government's dedication to combat gang activity.















President Bukele announced a military cordon on March 24, signaling a serious effort to restore peace in affected regions.









Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza highlighted the deployment of 1,000 police officers specifically targeting the dismantling of the notorious 18S gang.









Operation directly counters recent murders, showcasing government's resolve to protect citizens like Eder Rodríguez Flores Velasco and Víctor Manuel Rivas.









Arriaza has underlined the operation's primary objective: to ensure the security and well-being of the inhabitants in these four districts.









The initiative underscores commitment to public safety and restoring normalcy for El Salvador's honest citizens.









In short, The government takes assertive action to deter violence, reinforcing its role in protecting citizens and restoring peace.

