Latam Brasil Ramps Up Domestic Flights Amid Travel Demand Boom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latam Brasil is set to boost its domestic flights by 20% on 28 routes starting in April. This move, introducing 165 extra flights weekly, targets the surging travel demand within Brazil.



Beyond São Paulo and the Federal District, the hubs of Latam in Brazil, the most significant increases are in Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo, each with 21 new weekly flights.



Santa Catarina follows with 19; Minas Gerais and Paraná, each with 16; and Ceará with 14 more flights.



The expansion plan includes a new Congonhas to Caxias do Sul route, starting with five weekly flights in early April.



Additionally, it reintroduces the Vitória to Rio de Janeiro/Galeão route, offering two daily flights.















Aline Mafra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Latam Brasil, notes the increased demand and operational sustainability.



This allows them to add flights, aiding those scheduling business or leisure travel this year.









Latam reported an 8% increase in domestic operations in 2023 over 2022.









Latam Group dedicated 15 of the 17 new planes acquired last year to Brazilian routes to accommodate this growth.









Looking ahead, Latam expects a 7% to 9% rise in its 2024 domestic operations over the previous year.



The airline plans to introduce over 3 million additional seats across Brazil , catering to the robust demand for travel.



In short, this strategic expansion underlines Latam's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of travelers in a dynamic market.

