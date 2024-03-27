Rosales Shakes Venezuelan Politics With Late Entry

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Manuel Rosales' last-minute declaration as a presidential candidate stirred the Venezuelan opposition landscape.



His unexpected candidacy, bypassing Corina Yoris , ignited debates within the opposition ranks.



Supporters justify his choice, citing the absence of alternatives and the necessity to uphold electoral engagement.



Rosales steps into the race under the Unitary Platform, aiming for democratic reform.



Yet, his move draws criticism for potentially disrupting María Corina Machado's efforts, who had nominated Yoris as a strategic maneuver against government-imposed electoral restrictions.







Critics see Rosales' ambition and alleged willingness to negotiate with Nicolás Maduro's government as detrimental.



The political scene became even more complex when Enrique Márquez, a former Rosales confidant , entered the race, hinting at internal opposition rifts.



Despite controversies, Rosales pledged support for Machado, promising a collective push for an inclusive opposition strategy amidst mounting governmental pressures.



Moderate and some dissenting factions from Chavismo view Rosales' candidacy as pragmatic, advocating for realistic electoral participation.



Conversely, Machado's supporters, recognizing her as the most popular opposition figure, label Rosales' actions as treacherous.



Rosales, emphasizing unity, vows to spearhead a significant electoral uprising and defends his candidacy as essential for Venezuelan expression.



His political history, marked by a 2006 presidential challenge against Hugo Chávez and subsequent political exile, underscores his enduring presence in Venezuelan politics.



As Venezuel confronts widespread disillusionment, Machado explicitly distances herself from Rosales, steadfastly backing Yoris.



This unfolding saga reflects the opposition's struggle to consolidate against Maduro's regime amidst Venezuela's ongoing political and economic turmoil.

