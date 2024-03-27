Federal Bank Opens 26 New Branches Across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Private lender Federal Bank opened 26 new branches across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday.

The branches were inaugurated by the bank's MD and CEO, Shyam Srinivasan, in the presence of Eqbal Manoj, Senior Vice President and Zonal Head, and other staff members.

With this, the number of Federal Bank branches in the Chennai zone has crossed 250.

In addition to the launches, the bank also donated 26 smart vision devices for the visually impaired people through the Rotary Club of Chennai Towers and disbursed SHG loans to 60 women beneficiaries through the Tiruvallur District Fishermen Federation in Ponneri.

The 26 branches include Aranthangi, Arurpatti, Bommahalli (Karimangalam), Chinnanerkunam, Erranahalli (Palacode), Karukkanahalli (Rayakottai), Koviloor, Kuruppanaickenpalayam, Mammudi (Thalaivasal), Manakudi, Manakkal, Mathimangalam, Manapparai, Masinaickenpatti (Ayothiapattinam), Mittahalli, Naduvakurichi, Nallur (Kurumbur), Peruveli (Saravambakkam), Ponneri, Pudurnadu, Sammattividuthy, Siruvadi, Thirupalaivanam, Vadalur, Villianur, and Krishnapuram.

"FY 24 has been quite a landmark year on many counts for us. The launch of more than 25 branches today brings up the 250th branch in TN and will take us to 1,500 branches by the end of this month. This expansion in all our strategic markets sets us up for continued gains in the year ahead.

"Our 'Digital at the Fore and Human at the Core' mantra gives us the edge required to compete in this AI-driven milieu. We enter FY 25 with a lot of optimism on the back of the strong network we have built across the country,” said Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Federal Bank.