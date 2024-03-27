               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Connecting Indian Cosmology, Western Psychology And AI


3/27/2024 10:12:08 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “Everything that humans are doing now – gathering, analyzing and processing data – will be done by AI. Ten years from now, consciousness (chitta) will be valued over knowledge. This is the time human beings can focus on consciousness.”

– Indian spiritual teacher Sadhguru

For well over a century, the Indian worldview and Vedic-inspired spirituality have captivated the West. The pioneers of quantum physics were fascinated by Indian cosmology and in recent decades millions of people embraced Indian spiritual practices like yoga and meditation.

Indian spirituality played a key role in the development of New Age and the stage development theory of Ken Wilber, a synthesis of Indian thought and Western psychology. The higher mental stages in Wilber's development model rely on Indian concepts and Sanskrit terminology.

Curiously, much of the literature on the Indian role in the consciousness-raising practices developed in the West omit the Vedic concept of mind, Antahkarana (the four distinct parts of the mind), and Chidākāśa, translated as“conscious space” or“consciousness field.”

Chidākāśa is a compound term that includes the notion of Akasha, the intangible and invisible substrate of the cosmos, comparable to the Western notion of the ether. The quantum physics community insists that Einstein's Relativity Theory explained away the ether. The Indian sages would argue that Akasha is the medium that gives access to ultimate reality.

Antahkarana can also shed light on the development of artificial intelligence. As we shall see, AI systems perform only two of the four parts of Antahkarana. It explains why AI can not be conscious and can only simulate consciousness.

Antahkarana

Some 3,000 years ago, Indian (Vedic) sages created the first“map” of the human mind. They identified four distinct parts of the mind: ego, intellect, mind and memory, and called it Antahkarana.

Several early civilizations made attempts to explain the human mind. Sumerian beliefs about the human psyche were intertwined with religious cosmologies. They attributed mental phenomena to the influence of gods and spirits.

Egyptians used the notion of the“ka” (spirit) and the“ba” (personality) to understand the human psyche. In Greece, Aristotle pondered the nature of the mind, knowledge and perception. His work played an important role in later Western inquiries into psychology.

The Indian notion of Antahkarana stands out as the first internally consistent map of the human mind. It attributes specific roles to the four different functions it identified.

– Manas (Mind) - the lower, rational part of the mind that connects with the external world, the seat of desire and the governor of sensory and motor organs.

– Ahaṃkāra (Ego) - identifies the self (Atman, or soul) with the body as“I”. The ego can drive accomplishments but can also fuel pride, jealousy and hate.

– Buddhi (Intellect) - the decision-making part of the mind able to discern the world logically.

– Chitta (Memory) -the part that stores impressions, memories and experiences, and the gateway to Chidākāśa, or pure awareness.




Fig. 1 – One of various interpretations of Antahkarana

Chitta deals with remembering and forgetting (comparable to random access memory or RAM in computers). It is shaped by our upbringing, environment and education, and accounts for social and cultural differences between people and cultures.

By transcending ego and memory, we become aware of Chidākāśa –“conscious space” or“consciousness field” in which all experiences unfold. The term Chidākāśa is derived from two Sanskrit words: Chit, which means consciousness or awareness; and Akasha, which refers to space or ether. More on Chidākāśa below.

Cosmic integration

In the late 19th century, Indian cosmology, religion, and notions of consciousness spread to the West, initially through Theosophy, the first synthetic religion. Its founder, Madam Helena Blavatsky, proposed the integration of Asian and Western philosophical-religious thought to create a“grand religious synthesis.”

