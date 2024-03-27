Connecting Indian Cosmology, Western Psychology And AI

Madam Blavatsky discussed Antahkarana in her writing. In her book“The Voice of the Silence” (1889) she wrote:“Antaskarana [sic] is the lower Manas, the Path of communication or communion between the personality and the higher Manas or human Soul. At death, it is destroyed as a Path or medium of communication, and its remains survive in a form as the Kamarupa - the 'shell.'”

In the 1920s, the Indian worldview drew the attention of the pioneers of quantum physics, among them Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr and Erwin Schrödinger. They noticed that Indian cosmology anticipated the findings of quantum physics, including the idea that observer and observed partake of the realm and can't be separated.

In the Vedic classic Upanishads, Brahman is the universal self or the ultimate singular reality. The Atman is the individual's inner self, what some would call the soul. A central tenet of the Upanishads is tat tvam asi, which means the Brahman and the Atman are identical – as in:“You are the universe.”

Indian thought played a key role in the birth of the hippy movement of the 1960s and the New Age era that emerged in the 1970s. A key figure in the latter was the American philosophy Ken Wilber, who would become the leading figure in the Integral Movement. Wilber integrated Eastern, especially Indian, spirituality with Western psychology developed by Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung and others.

Fig 2. – One of various interpretations of Ken Wilber's Integral stage model

In 1977, at the age of 28, Wilber published his landmark book,“The Spectrum of Consciousness.” In the opening chapter, Wilber compared consciousness with the electromagnetic spectrum. He pointed out that electromagnetic radiation is a spectrum of energy waves of various wavelengths, frequencies and energies. He writes:

“If, for the moment, we do consider consciousness as a spectrum, then we might expect that the different investigators of consciousness, especially those commonly termed 'Eastern' and 'Western', because they are using different instruments of language, methodology, and logic, would 'plug in' at different bands or vibratory levels of the spectrum of consciousness, just as the early radiation scientists plugged in at different bands of the electromagnetic spectrum.”

The Spectrum of Consciousness was the launching path for Wilber's influential Integral Theory, which is typically defined as“a comprehensive framework that seeks to integrate multiple perspectives and disciplines to understand complex phenomena by considering the interrelations and interactions between individual, collective, and cultural dimensions.”

Wilber impressed upon his readers that spirituality and psychology can overlap and enrich each other, but they are distinct and confusing them can be counterproductive. He wittingly notes:“My dear Sir, you suffer from basic metaphysical anxiety because you don't realize that you are fundamentally one with God.”

Antahkarana and AI may seem like strange bedfellows but they can shed light on what is arguably a turning point in human history. AI will gradually relieve humans of routine and repetitive mental labor. Any human task that can be captured in mathematical form can be executed by AI. Given time, AI will change our view of work forever.

Let's first note that AI is a misnomer for what it factually is: a Boolean logic system. AI is based on its immediate predecessor, cybernetics, the first comprehensive theory for binary (as opposed to analog) computing developed in the 1940s.

Both cybernetics and AI use Boolean classes and binary logic: true/false, yes/no, if/then, etc. Moreover, they both rely on the concept of feedback: If X happens, then do Y or Z, or Y and Z.

Fig. 3 – Boolean classes and three of it operators

A textbook example of a cybernetic system is the autopilot in an airliner. The autopilot steers the aircraft from A to B within the parameters set by the crew of the aircraft.

The autopilot constantly checks the actual position of the aircraft against its flight plan and will act if it detects discrepancies. If the airliner deviates from its programmed flight path due to strong side winds, the autopilot may initiate a course correction. If it encounters strong headwinds, the autopilot may rev up the engines to stay on schedule.

The Cybernetics method consists of three steps: Plan, Quantify, Steer. Plan defines the goal or destination; Quantify defines the required resources to execute the Plan; and Steer uses the feedback system to ensure that the system stays on course to its destination.

Artificial intelligence differs from Cybernetics in that it can be programmed to learn from its mistakes. Among others, it can be designed to make on-the-fly adjustments in real time to improve its performance.



An AI system consists of an algorithm (computation function) that has access to databases (memory). All AI systems are designed for a specific task or function, be it playing chess, navigating a vehicle, analyzing a medical X-ray, or answering general questions (the latter being large language models like ChatGPT).

AI systems use two of the four parts of Antahkarana – intellect and memory. It needs intellect for computation and it needs (access to)“memories” – i.e. databases. The other two parts, ego and mind, are the domain of the designers of the system.

Fig. 4 – AI can take over two of the four faculties of Antahkarana

AI experts are prone to hyperbole but they are right when they claim that AI will gradually outperform humans in most work that only requires routine or repetitive mental labor. AI will gradually make white-collar jobs redundant and force society to reimagine itself.

We saw above that Chidākāśa refers to the“conscious space” or“consciousness field” within which all experiences occur, and that Chidākāśa is a compound word that combines two Sanskrit words: Chit, meaning consciousness or awareness, and Akasha, which refers to space or ether.

Akasha is crucial to understanding Chidākāśa. The closest Western equivalent is the ether. The Chinese speak of qi (ch'i). In the West, speculation about the ether dates back to Aristotle and was continued by Newton and James Clerk Maxwell.

In 1861, Maxwell proposed a unified theory of electricity, magnetism and optics by appealing to the mechanical conception of an electromagnetic ether. Up to the early 20th century, scientists assumed radio waves traveled through the ether.

In the late 19th century, attempts to detect the ether with scientific instruments failed and the acceptance of Einstein's Relativity Theory in the early 20th century virtually ended the debate about the ether. After the 1920s, the quantum physics community virtually banned discussions about the ether from the scientific discourse.