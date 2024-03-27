Anwar Receives Courtesy Call From Indian External Affairs Minister

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PUTRAJAYA, March 27 (Bernama) - Malaysian Prime Minister

Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from the External Affairs Minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar, who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia ending tomorrow.

Jaishankar arrived at the Prime Minister's Office in Perdana Putra at 2.30pm before both leaders proceeded to a meeting, which lasted about an hour.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement issued after the meeting said Anwar and Jaishankar exchanged views and

discussed cooperation in the areas of trade, science and technology, education, agriculture, tourism, defence

and

digital, and also on

regional issues including Myanmar.

According to PMO, Anwar gave his commitment

to facilitate the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) branch campus in Malaysia.



Prime Minister also expressed appreciation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Nodi for assisting the country when Malaysia encounters shortage of rice and hopes for further facilitation on the import of agricultural produce from India.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar expressed India's intention to

strengthen India-ASEAN relations especially under Malaysia's Chairmanship of ASEAN next year and

reiterated Modi's invitation for Anwar

to visit India.

The Prime minister

looks forward to undertake the visit soon, after India's General Elections, PMO said.

The meeting was also attended by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu and

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

India was Malaysia's 12th largest global trading partner last year with total trade amounting to RM77.76 billion (US$16.53 billion).

-

BERNAMA