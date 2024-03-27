Azerbaijan Extradites Internationally Wanted People To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan has extradited two people sought internationally toUzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing theProsecutor General's Office.

It is reported that the extradition of citizens of Uzbekistan,born in 1985, Siyavush Khalimovich Hasanov, and born in 1990,Sarvar Kamolitdinovich Abdurakhimov, to face criminalresponsibility was ensured by the Prosecutor General's Office ofthat state, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic ofUzbekistan.

Siyavush Hasanov and Sarvar Abdurakhimov, accused of committingembezzlement according to the legislation of the Republic ofUzbekistan and subject to international search, were detained onMarch 6 of the current year at the Heydar Aliyev InternationalAirport and taken into custody pending extradition proceedings.

They were handed over to the competent authorities of Uzbekistanunder the supervision of the Special Convoy of the PenitentiaryService of the Ministry of Justice.