Ulviyya Shahin

Armenia and Azerbaijan have taken a significant step towardsresolving their long-standing conflict by agreeing upon theprinciples of a peace agreement. This development marks a crucialmilestone in the efforts to bring stability to the South Caucasusregion, which has been marred by decades of conflict and tension agreement, reached during a quadrilateral meeting in Prague onOctober 6, 2022, signals a willingness from both sides to engage inconstructive dialogue and pursue peaceful solutions.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Garabaghregion has been one of the most protracted and contentious disputesin the post-Soviet era. The region, located within Azerbaijan'sinternationally recognised borders, has been under the control ofethnic Armenian forces since the early 1990s, leading to aprolonged stalemate and occasional outbreaks of violence.

However, recent years have seen renewed diplomatic efforts aimedat finding a lasting resolution to the conflict. The 2020 Garabaghwar, which resulted in significant territorial gains forAzerbaijan, provided an impetus for both parties to reengage innegotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Groupco-chairs.

The announcement of the agreed-upon principles of the peaceagreement by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signifies a significantbreakthrough in the peace process. The involvement of internationalmediators, including France, adds credibility to the negotiationsand underscores the importance of multilateral diplomacy inresolving complex conflicts.

During the meeting with Ann-Lorens Petel, head of theFrance-Armenia Friendship Group, Prime Minister Pashinyanemphasised the importance of dialogue and compromise in reaching asustainable peace agreement. The willingness of both Armenia andAzerbaijan to engage in constructive discussions bodes well for theprospects of lasting peace in the region.

One of the key issues discussed during the meeting was theopening of regional communications in the South Caucasus. Theestablishment of transport and communication links has long beenseen as a potential confidence-building measure between Armenia andAzerbaijan, facilitating economic cooperation and people-to-peoplecontacts. By addressing this issue within the framework of thepeace agreement, both parties demonstrate their commitment toaddressing the underlying grievances and building trust for thefuture.

The agreement on the principles of the peace agreement betweenArmenia and Azerbaijan represents a significant step forward in thequest for peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Whilechallenges remain and the road to a comprehensive settlement may belong and arduous, the willingness of both parties to engage indialogue and compromise offers hope for a better future. It isimperative for the international community to support andfacilitate the peace process, ensuring that the gains made thus farare consolidated and built upon for the benefit of all stakeholdersin the region.