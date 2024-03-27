Azerbaijan's Chamber Of Accounts Attends Event In USA Regarding Climate Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The delegation led by the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts,Vugar Gulmammadov, participated in the international event on"Involvement of Supreme Audit Institutions in the Assessment ofNational Climate Action", jointly organised by the UN Department ofEconomic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and the Brazilian Court ofAccounts in New York, USA.

Azernews reports, citing the organisation, that the work done bythe International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions(INTOSAI) in relation to climate change, the "Climate Scanner"project and its framework were reported. Also, discussions,speeches, and presentations were held on the evaluation ofactivities in the direction of reducing the effects of climatechange and emerging obligations and challenges.

Speaking at the event, the representative of the Chamber ofAccounts first said that the 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)will be held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

In the speech, the control measures conducted by the AccountingChamber for the assessment of the efficiency and effectiveness ofthe government's activities related to the national climate andenvironment were mentioned. Also, a number of difficulties inactivities related to the national climate and environment werediscussed. It was emphasised that Azerbaijan is among the countriesmost polluted by landmines in the world, and large resources arerequired for the restoration and operation of the territories freedfrom occupation, forests, and the entire ecosystem in thoseterritories.

At the same time, the difficulties encountered by each supremeaudit body during the assessment of national climate performancewere also touched upon. It was mentioned about the importance ofhaving a strategic management framework in the field of climateaction and considering the climate problem in the state financialmanagement system, the need to present the variety and timelinessof information related to climate action, as well as the necessityof forming the personnel potential for the assessment of climateaction.

Within the framework of the visit, the Chairman of the Chamberof Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov, met with the Chairman of theINTOSAI organisation, Bruno Dantas, the President of the Court ofAccounts of Brazil, and the representative of the Secretariat ofthe Working Group on Environmental Audit of INTOSAI. COP29 andrelated issues on the assessment of the national climate actions ofcountries were discussed at the meeting.