Ancient Gabala, Charming Place Of Travelers, Home Of Divines

Elnur Enveroglu

We are in Gabala, the North-West region of Azerbaijan, one ofthe most prominent countries of the South Caucasus. We made our waya little longer so that we could see some interesting landscapesand beautiful buildings in the cities along the way.

Again I went on a long journey on my iron horse. Actually, mytravel plan was after the weather warmed up. But if the place to gois Gabala, I decided that it is worth going.

After about an hour and a half, I arrived in Shamakhi andstopped at Juma Mosque, one of the oldest places of Shamakhi.







The Shamakhi Juma Mosque, built in 743, is considered one of themost outstanding treasures of the Middle Ages. The mosque timed tothe rise of the Arab caliphate, around the time of the Abbasids,then faced destruction by natural disasters, and the last time themosque was rebuilt was in 2013 by the order of President IlhamAliyev.







After a short break, we set off again. Because it was winter,the day was short. Also, the roads become foggy and slippery in theevening.

On the road, I stopped in Ismayilli district and watched withadmiration the snow-capped mountains of the district, plunged intodeep winter sleep. Indeed, the winter season is different in thenorthwest region.

Onward again...and finally, after a long and slow journey, Iarrived in Gabala. It was impossible to go fast as the road wasbeing repaired. Winding mountain passes and steep roads wereattractive with their amazing views, but they were also somewhatrisky.





When we reached Gabala, it was time for Asr prayer. It was about3-4 o'clock, and when entering the district, the Juma mosque ofGabala, which attracts attention with its particular appearance,was visible on my road. It was prayer time, and after an unplannedtrip, I could not find an ideal place other than the mosque torelieve the fatigue of the long journey. A voice inside me said,"Enter this space and take a rest." When I entered the mosque, theimam of the mosque was reciting excerpts from hadiths and recitingthe Quran in a loud and pleasant voice. There were still a fewminutes left for the prayer...

As soon as the congregational prayer was over, the imam of themosque was meeting the guests, and when I approached him, henoticed that I was not a local and greeted me with a specialcourtesy.

Saleh Shirinov, who received religious education at the IslamicMadrasah of Khosrov village, Agdash district, enlightens people'shearts in every congregational prayer with his eloquent speech, andconveys the beauty of our Islamic religion to people. Although theappearance of the building gives the impression of a regular mosquefrom the outside, when entering inside, the warm attitude of thepeople and the presence of radiance on their faces made one feelthat they were in a completely different place. It is as if youthink that you are surrounded by Allah's friends (divines), and youfind yourself in the centre of Islam, regardless of location.

After a short conversation, Saleh Hodja invited all those whocame to the mosque to the guest room. There was a table of hot teaand some sweets. When asked what the significance of this kind oftable is, Saleh Hodja emphasised that it is regularly organised bythe mosque. I was surprised, but I tried to hide my surprise. Hesaid that people who come to worship in the mosque taste the foodof the mosque and listen to Quranic verses and hadiths afterprayer. Of course, people who are not in a hurry to go home andwork benefit from religious knowledge.







The faces of the local people who came to pray in the mosquegave a person positive energy. One feels as if one has returned tothe era of happiness during the presence of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)and his companions.

As soon as the conversation ended in the evening, I questionedSaleh Hodja. I tried to get information about the history of themosque.







As soon as he started the interview, Saleh Shirinov said thataccording to the information he heard from the older generation,the mosque has a thousand-year history.

"Our mosque, that is, this place where we are sitting, ismore than a thousand years old. As far as we know, there were threemosques in the Caucasus that were over a thousand years old. One ofthem is in Derbend, the second is in Shamakhi, and the third iswhere we are now.

According to the information that has reached us, theprevious architectural structure of the mosque was small in size,but in 1892, the mosque was rebuilt and enlarged. I should mentionthat since Gabala was known as a settlement at that time, 10mosques were in use here. 9 of them were called neighbourhoodmosques, and 10th, i.e., this was called Jumamosques.

The mihrab of Juma Mosque, which was rebuilt in 1892, haspreserved its appearance from 1000 years ago. Our ancestors did nottouch the mihrab of the mosque when they rebuilt it, and it remainsin its original form under the pillars. The mosque was used bypeople for religious services until Soviet Bolshevism invaded theCaucasus in the 1900s. In 1925, the activity of the mosque wasstopped by the decision of the Soviet authorities. After 1925, themosque was used for different purposes. For example, according towhat was said at the time, this building was sometimes used as acinema club, a tea house, a casino, a courtroom, and a warehouse, until 1983, the building of the mosque was in a state ofdisrepair. At the last minute, it was decided to renovate themosque, and it began to function as a national museum of history course, despite the fact that it was the period of Soviet rule,the visionary people of that time took such a smart measure toprevent this building from collapsing. Since 1986, the mosque hasbeen operating as a museum of local history. Finally, afterAzerbaijan regained its independence, the building was returned toits former appearance as a mosque after 2004."

There is a saying that the mosque is the house of Allah, and therole of benevolent people in this kind of work is consideredindispensable. Saleh Shirinov also spoke about the benevolentpeople of Gabala during the construction of the mosque. Hementioned the name of a benefactor named Mustafa in this work, butthe mosque was built as a result of the joint efforts of the localpeople.

The mosque was built with river stones and bricks, and accordingto what is said, the stones were hand-carried here from the easterndirection of Demiraparanchay with special effort. Haji ZeynalabdinTaghiyev, a well-known philanthropist and progressive person, had avaluable role in providing the metal and wood covering of themosque. Thus, the local community appealed to Taghiyev to bringroofing materials and wooden products from Russia. Although theyoffered money, Haji Zeynalabdin did not accept the money andcovered all the expenses himself. The promised wooden and metalproducts were delivered on time to the Laki station, and from therethey were transported to Gabala and used for the construction ofthe mosque.

Even after 2004, the thousand-year-old Juma Mosque of Gabala hasbeen restored and continues to function with the financial andmoral support of the Fund of Aid for Youth. According to SalehShirinov, after the latest renovations, the mosque is divided intothree parts: the main prayer area, the library section, and thewomen's prayer area. So, in the library section, which is for bothmen and women in separate, young people can come and spend theirleisure time to learn and read the Qur'an.







Gabala was also a centre of knowledge, that is, one of theplaces where the friends of Allah often came as guests and lived is also considered to be a region where the Shafi and Hanafisects of Ahli Sunna are widespread, which is why the Naqshibandisect continued channelling by Khalidi Baghdadi could reach theseplaces in a certain period of time.

Saleh Shirinov mentioned the names of religious scholars whogrew up in Gabala. Among them, the names of Ahmad Baba, SeyfaddinBaba, Asad Efendi, and Haji Garib Baba have been preserved inhistory.

Gabala also attracts hodophiles with its green forests, ice-coldwaterfalls, and steep cliffs at the foot of the Greater CaucasusMountains. In the centre of the region, there are five-star hotels,recreation centres, Tufan Dağ skiing, and entertainment centreslocated on the east side of the region.







After the village of Vandam, before reaching the district, theNohur Lake fascinates people with its charm. Not one day, not evena whole month, is enough to discover Gabala. While walking uphilltowards the village of Laza, the cold air of the mountains suddenlymakes one dizzy. Breathtakingly cold waterfalls and riversoverflowing with melting snow remind a person of a promised pieceof paradise.

Gabala is another place, both as a place of knowledge holdersand a place comprising the beauties created by Almighty Allah. Howwonderful that we could enjoy the beauty of this place even for acouple of days!

Our motherland, Azerbaijan, is beautiful, and goodbye to youuntil our next journeys to discover more beautiful placestogether.