Woman Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Mykhailivka in the Kherson region, the Russian forces struck a residential building with a drone, killing a civilian.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"The Russian occupiers hit a residential building in the village of Mykhailivka, Beryslav district, with a kamikaze drone. A 61-year-old local resident was fatally injured in her own home," Prokudin said. Read also:
Russia hits Kherson
center
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army shelled 11 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, wounding three people.
