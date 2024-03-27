               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Woman Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Village In Kherson Region


3/27/2024 10:08:47 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Mykhailivka in the Kherson region, the Russian forces struck a residential building with a drone, killing a civilian.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian occupiers hit a residential building in the village of Mykhailivka, Beryslav district, with a kamikaze drone. A 61-year-old local resident was fatally injured in her own home," Prokudin said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army shelled 11 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, wounding three people.

