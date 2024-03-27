Armoured Vehicle Coalition In Support Of Ukraine Launched In Warsaw

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Polish capital hosted the first meeting of the member countries of the armoured vehicle coalition in support of Ukraine.

The event was held in Warsaw on March 26, Ukrinform reports, citing the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"During the first meeting, representatives of the participating countries developed a consolidated position on strengthening the technical park of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with certain types of armoured vehicles and organizing a system for their repair," the ministry said.

It is noted that four syndicates have been created within the armoured vehicle coalition. Each syndicate has specific tasks: supplying weapons and ammunition for Western armoured vehicles; maintenance and repair; training crews and technicians; and developing effective tactics for using armoured vehicles on the battlefield.

“The armoured vehicle coalition aims to strengthen the armoured shield of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, to jointly enhance the capabilities of our army in the fight against the Russian aggressor, to ensure the effective operation, maintenance and repair of equipment and weapons provided by our allies," said Deputy Minister of Defence Ivan Havryliuk, who leads the Ukrainian delegation.

According to him, this is a very important initiative of the allies, given the existing problems in the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the repair of foreign armoured vehicles. "I hope that with the help of our allies, we will be able to create an effective repair base for Western armoured vehicles in Ukraine as soon as possible," the deputy minister added.

Havryliuk informed that the newly created coalition would develop a roadmap that will be in line with the development strategy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is expected that in the long term, the member countries of the tank and armoured vehicle coalitions will help create the future armoured vehicle fleet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and establish an innovative industrial partnership with Ukraine.

As reported, Poland and Germany initiated the creation of an armored vehicle coalition to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The coalition has since been joined by other partners, including the UK, Sweden, and Italy.

