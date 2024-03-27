Egyptian Pres. Urges For Immediate, Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi urged on Wednesday the international community to push for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and prevent the escalation of military operations in the Palestinian Rafah.

This came during a meeting between Al-Sisi and a delegation from the US House of Representatives, headed by Republican MP August Pfluger, along with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the head of intelligence. General Major General Abbas Kamel, said the official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy in a statement.

The spokesman added that the meeting dealt with the regional situation, especially in the Gaza Strip, where President Al-Sisi touched on the intensified Egyptian efforts to achieve a ceasefire and the entry of relief aid to save more than two million Palestinians from tremendous human suffering.

He also noted that the two sides agreed on the danger of expanding the conflict in the region, which threatens regional and international security and peace, and stressed that the two-state solution is the guarantor and the way to restore and consolidate security and stability in the region. (end)

