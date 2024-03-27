Caravan Project Inaugurated In Zaatari Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, March 27 (Petra) -King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) on Wednesday launched a project to secure caravans inside Zaatari refugee camp.The project aims to provide 500 residential caravans to Syrian refugee families, which would contribute to replace a number of old, unusable makeshift shelters, and contain the increase in refugee numbers in the Zaatari camp and accomodate newlyweds from its residents.In a statement, JHCO Secretary-General, Dr. Hussein Shibli, said: "Today we are launching a new project that is being implemented with our strategic partner, KSrelief, carried out in coordination with the organization's Directorate of Refugee Affairs."Through implementation of this project, he noted JHCO seeks to alleviate the current housing burdens facing Syrian refugees inside Zaatari camp.Meanwhile, KSrelief director of Jordan branch, Nayef bin Saleh Shammari, affirmed the project comes within a package of specific projects in the sectors of food security, shelter, rehabilitation and health, funded by the Saudi center, in partnership with JHCO.