Safadi, Japanese Envoy For Peace Talk Israeli War On Gaza

Amman, March 27 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the Japanese special envoy to the Middle East peace process, UEMURA Tsukasa, Wednesday discussed efforts to stop the illegal and unilateral Israeli measures in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.Safadi stressed the "need" to stop the Israeli war on Gaza to uphold the international law and international humanitarian law and ensure the delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to the embattled enclave.Safadi praised Japan's support and demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and its vote in favour of the resolution adopted by the Security Council calling for a ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan.In turn, Tsukasa lauded Jordan's efforts to stop the war and ensure the protection of civilians, the delivery of aid to Gaza.