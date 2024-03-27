Senate Approves Amended Queen Alia Airport Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) - The Senate's Public Services Committee greenlit the amended Queen Alia International Airport rehabilitation agreement for 2024, echoing approval from the Lower House of Parliament.Chaired by Committee Head Mustafa Hamarna, the session saw the presence of State Ministers Nancy Namrouqa and Wissam Tahatmouni, alongside committee members and dignitaries.Hamarna highlighted the law's alignment with the Economic Modernization Vision, underlining the pivotal role of transportation in bolstering the economy.Tahtamouni cited change orders as the impetus behind article amendments, clarifying the investing company's assumption of associated costs and fines.The Lower House of Parliament previously greenlit the law, expediting the process following government urgency.