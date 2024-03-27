Cong Accuses Yusuf Pathan Of Violating MCC By Using Tendulkar’S Photo During Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday approached the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), accusing former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress candidate from Baharampur in Murshidabad district, Yusuf Pathan, of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using Sachin Tendulkar's photo during campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In its letter to the state poll panel, the Congress accused Pathan of using photographs of India's World Cup triumph in 2011, including several images of Tendulkar. Pathan was a member of the triumphant India squad led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The Congress argued that India's victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup was a matter of pride for every Indian, and that sentiment should not be exploited by any party for political mileage ahead of the elections.

In Baharampur, Pathan is pitted against state Congress President and five-time sitting MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and BJP nominee Nirmal Kumar Saha, a popular medical practitioner in the town.