Delhi HC Denies Interim Relief To Kejriwal On Plea Against ED Arrest, Remand

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has given the ED time till April 2 to file its reply to Kejriwal's interim application seeking immediate release from ED custody and even on the main petition, issued notice to the probe agency.

The matter will be heard next on April 3.

Kejriwal on Wednesday argued before the Delhi High Court that the object of his arrest was not to find material but to disable him and his party, and he urged for an immediate release.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, who was sent to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 28, moved the high court against his arrest by the agency and the remand order passed by a trial court in connection with the excise policy case.

Appearing for Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged the high court to order his release on Wednesday since his ED custody ends on Thursday.

Taking objection to Singhvi's prayer for an early hearing of the main petition, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, said that the voluminous petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and three weeks' time should be given to bring their stand on record.

For interim relief as well, appropriate time should be given to respond, the ASG said.