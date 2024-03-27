Minister Stresses Consistent Jordanian Support For Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson, Muhannad Mubaidin, affirmed Jordan's enduring commitment to the Palestinian cause, tracing back to Sharif Hussein bin Ali and continuing under His Majesty King Abdullah II.Speaking at a symposium at Amman Arab University on Wednesday, commemorating the "Anniversary of the Battle of Karama," Mubaidin noted the parallel between the battle's anniversary and Gaza's resilience against Israel's raging war on the Strip.He underscored Jordan's support, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, for Gaza and the West Bank, evident through field hospitals in Gaza, Nablus, and Jenin, as well as ongoing aid drops by the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, complemented by humanitarian convoys facilitated by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and international organizations.Mubaidin highlighted March 21st as a pivotal date symbolizing Jordan's stability and resilience amidst regional turmoil, commemorating the martyrs of the Arab Army who defended the homeland's borders.Omar Mashhour, Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees, emphasized the significance of honoring the Battle of Karameh annually, considering it a cornerstone of Arab history and a testament to the sacrifices made by the Arab Army.University President, Muhammad Wadyan, underscored the battle's relevance amidst the Israeli aggression on Gaza, lauding Jordan's efforts, led by King Abdullah II, in supporting Gaza and working to halt the war.Subsequently, Mubaidin toured a photo exhibition by the Directorate of Military Information of the Jordan Armed Forces at the university, showcasing pivotal moments in Jordan's history, and commemorating the Battle of Karama.