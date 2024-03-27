Crown Prince Foundation Opens Applications For Youth Leadership Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) - The Crown Prince Foundation announced Wednesday its accepting applications for the fourth cycle of its "Footsteps of Hussein" initiative, part of its youth leadership development programs, spanning a year.The foundation revealed that applications are being accepted online through its website until the close of business on Sunday, April 21, to select 50 participants from across the Kingdom's governorates.In terms of eligibility, the program targets individuals aged 20-25, requiring completion of all registration documents, demonstration of proficiency in the prescribed construction questions and a personal video in the application, along with an English language proficiency test and successful completion of specialized assessments assessing mental abilities, leadership, behavioral and emotional intelligence, culminating in a personal interview.The Footsteps of Hussein program, part of the Crown Prince Foundation's "Leadership" track, is characterized as a contemporary and innovative initiative operating under the banner of "Service for Leadership." It focuses on cultivating a cadre of young leaders equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to assume leadership roles across public, private, and civil sectors.