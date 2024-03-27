Jordan Conducts Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza With Global Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) - In a consistent effort to address the dire situation amid the ongoing war on Gaza, Jordan, along with allied nations, conducted five humanitarian and food aid airdrops on Wednesday, targeting multiple locations in northern Gaza.Aircraft from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, and notably Spain, in its inaugural involvement, participated in this vital operation.Spain's inclusion signifies a significant enhancement to Jordan's endeavors in rallying international support to alleviate the famine-stricken population's plight exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli aggression, particularly during the sacred month of Ramadan.The Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to delivering humanitarian and medical aid, either via air bridge from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, or through airdrops and ground convoys in Gaza.With this, the tally of airdrops conducted by the Jordan Armed Forces has reached 60, with an additional 101 airdrops in collaboration with allied nations since the onset of Israeli aggression on Gaza.