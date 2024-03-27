Tafila Technical University Awarded Highest QS World Rating

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tafila, Mar.27 (Petra) - Tafila Technical University (TTU) achieved the highest international position according to specific criteria by bagging five stars in the QS World University Rankings (QS Stars) for the year 2024.In a statement Wednesday, TTU President Dr. Bassam Mahasneh said the university advanced by 290 points in this overall QS ranking, compared to its status in 2021, when it craved three stars back then.Mahasneh stressed that the TTU is taking directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah as "a method and path for excellence and progress" and benefit from all available opportunities in the various fields of science, scientific research and technology.Additionally, Mahasneh pointed out the importance of the new achievement in advancing the university's progress and making further horizons in scientific exchange, research and scholarships.Mahasneh also referred to TTU's "distinguished and attractive" reputation that reflects its progress in science, knowledge, teaching, scientific research, and global position.