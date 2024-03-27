Senate Legal Committee Approves 2024 General Pardon Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) - In a session on Wednesday, the Legal Committee of the Senate, chaired by Faisal Fayez, greenlit the draft general pardon law for 2024, as passed on by the Lower House.The session, led by Ahmed Tbaishat, included committee members, dignitaries, along with Justice Minister Ahmed Ziadat, and Legal Affairs State Minister Nancy Namrouqa.The rationale behind the law aims to offer a chance for those convicted of certain crimes to rehabilitate, reintegrate into society, and mark the Kingdom's jubilee under His Majesty King Abdullah II's reign.