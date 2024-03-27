Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel Three Russian Assaults On Dnipro's Left Bank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces undertook three unsuccessful attempts at assaults on Ukraine's positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region.

That's according to the press service of Defense Forces South , Ukrinform reports.

"Daily counter-battery battles continue in the operational zone of Defense Forces South. The enemy does not abandon their intentions to dislodge our units from their positions," the report reads.

On the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, the invaders dared to storm Ukrainian positions three times, with all their attempts being traditionally fruitless.

"We hold our positions. Having suffered losses (nearly three dozen killed and wounded), the enemy retreated to their original positions," the Defense Forces said.

Russian army loses 1,030 troops, 11 tanks in Ukraine in past day

Since day-start, the enemy has seen 116 soldiers down and 31 units of military equipment destroyed in the Orikhiv and Kherson directions.

Ukraine's forces destroyed two Buk SAM launchers; five artillery systems; a mortar; two electronic warfare systems; a Murom-M video surveillance systems; 18 armored vehicles; an aerial photography station; and a boat.

Three field supply points were also hit.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 26, Russian troops executed four assaults in the Orikhiv direction.

This is an illustrative photo