Odesa Botanical Garden Affected By Russian Strike

As a result of a missile attack on a recreation area in Odesa on March 25, the administrative building, greenhouses, and a laboratory were damaged in the municipal botanical garden.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The administrative building, laboratories, greenhouses, and a library were damaged. It is difficult to calculate all damages because the greenhouses where we hold collection plants were badly affected. At the moment, we have no idea whether the buildings can be repaired at all," said Liudmyla Levchuk, the garden director.

In Odesa, a botanical garden was damaged by a rocket attack / Photo: Nina Liashonok , Ukrinform

Plants cannot be left in damaged greenhouses due to low air temperature, she added.

"When we remove the glass, we will see what to do next. We see no critical losses of plants, the problem is the restoration of our greenhouses. Now we are scrambling to cover the greenhouses with plastic film so that the plants do not die," says the director.

The botanical garden is planning to hold a Saturday volunteer call, during which residents will be able to help arboretum workers clear the area of glass shards.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 10 people sought medical help following a Russian missile attack on the recreation area in Odesa on the evening of March 25. The surrounding houses and the Palace of Sports sustained damage.