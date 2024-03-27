Azerbaijani Police Colonel Relieved Of His Post

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Police colonel Kamran Aliyev, deputy head of the General StateTraffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs(MIA), head of the Registration-Examination and Technical ReviewDepartment, has been relieved of his post, Azernews reports.

According to the order, he was retired due to the age limit forserving in internal affairs bodies.

It should be noted that Kamran Aliyev also held the position ofhead of the Department of Registration-Examination, and TechnicalReview.