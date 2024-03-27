UK Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Seizure Of Palestinian Lands

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 27 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli occupation seizure of Palestinian lands in the Jordan Valley.

British Foreign Office spokesperson in press release called for putting an immediate end to confiscation operations.

He affirmed that the UK's policy is clear "settlements are illegal under international law and only make it harder to progress to achieving peace and security,"

The statement also indicated that this is the largest seizure since the Oslo Accords, agreed upon 30 years ago, adding that this marks an unacceptable peak in land seizures.

Israeli occupation authorities announced last Friday confiscating 8,000 dunams of Palestinian lands in the West Bank for settlement expansion. (end)

